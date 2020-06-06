The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Denver police ordered to stop using less-than-lethal force against protesters

By REUTERS  
JUNE 6, 2020 08:07
A United States District Court Judge ordered Denver police on Friday to stop using tear gas, plastic bullets and other "less-than-lethal" force such as flash grenades against protesters in the city.
The temporary injunction is in response to a local lawsuit filed on Thursday in the Denver District Court by protesters complaining about excessive force used by officers during public demonstrations following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis last month.The death of Houston native George Floyd during his arrest for a non-violent offense has touched off national protests against the use of force by police.
Video of Floyd's arrest show an officer holding his knee on Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes.
Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2020 08:16 AM
Six arrested for allegedly participating in Ashdod clashes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/06/2020 08:14 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 407 to 183,678 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2020 06:55 AM
Brazil reports 1,005 additional coronavirus deaths on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2020 03:55 AM
Joint List head self-isolates after contact with coronavirus patient
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/05/2020 10:12 PM
US considers blacklisting more oil tankers for trading with Venezuela
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 09:43 PM
US to reduce number of troops in Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 09:42 PM
Pentagon orders remaining active-duty troops to leave DC area
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 09:40 PM
Marriott says ordered by Trump administration to cease Cuba hotel busines
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 08:35 PM
France reports 46 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,111
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 08:31 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.68 million, death toll over 391,100
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 08:30 PM
Sha'ar HaNegev high school closed after 9th grader gets coronavirus
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/05/2020 07:38 PM
US will allow Chinese passenger carriers two flights per week
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 07:26 PM
Italy records 85 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, 518 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 07:24 PM
Trump suggests governors call in National Guard to 'dominate the streets'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 06:18 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by