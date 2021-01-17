Deputy A-G: Huldai lacks the authority to open Tel Aviv's cultural events

Deputy Attorney-General Raz Nizri on Sunday responded to the decision of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai to open the cultural events in his city ten days from now for anyone who has been vaccinated with the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

In his announcement, which he also addressed to the Culture and Sports Minister, Chili Tropper, Nizri clarifies that the decision to open cultural events is in the hands of the government, not in the hands of the heads of local authorities.

Nizri wrote that "the legal way to open cultural institutions to the public is through the abolition of the ban or though the non-extension of its validity by the government."

"Of course, as long as the ban is in force, a local authority - large and respectable as it may be - is not allowed to do justice to itself and independently formulate rules for the return of the cultural industry to activity," Nizri announced in his letter.