Deputy A-G to Amir Ohana: Convicts, terrorists must receive vaccination

Amit Marari stressed that all convicts, including terrorists must receive the coronavirus vaccine.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH, TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 8, 2021 18:01
INMATES WALK through the Hermon Prison in northern Israel last week. (photo credit: ELIYAHU KAMISHER)
Deputy Attorney-General Amit Marari sent a letter to Public Security Minister Amir Ohana on Friday, notifying him that his instruction to not vaccinate convicts in prisons at this stage was not in his authority to give.
Marari stressed that all convicts, including terrorists, must receive the coronavirus vaccine, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, reported.   
Marari's letter to Ohana comes about a week and a half after it was reported that Ohana had instructed all involved entities that prisoners should not receive coronavirus vaccines without his explicit approval before all Israel Prison Services (IPS) staff have been vaccinated. 
Ohana wasted no time and responded later on Friday in a harsh letter addressed to Marari and to Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry Itamar Grotto, stating that his instructions will not change.
"I have recently instructed that vaccinations must first be given to staff members of Israel's prisons, who, unlike prisoners, come in and out of the facilities and thus pose a greater danger, before beginning the vaccination process of inmates," Ohana wrote in his letter, noting that his decision "was coordinated with [his] colleague, the person in charge of Prof. Grotto, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein." 
Ohana wrote that Marari and Grotto may choose to run in Israel next round of elections and do as they like once they win. "Until then, considering that the responsibility for all bodies subject to the Public Security Ministry falls under my jurisdiction ... my decision will remain as it is."  
Ohana's comments apparently contradict a previous commitment made by the Health Ministry on Tuesday, according to N12, which stated that inmates over the age of 60 will be vaccinated, as was done among the public. N12 noted that the ministry had directed the IPS to vaccinate inmates over the age of 60. 
Earlier this month, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned Ohana's decision not to give the vaccine to prisoners at this stage.
Shtayyeh claimed that 140 Palestinian prisoners have been infected with the coronavirus and held Israel fully responsible for their lives. 
Shtayyeh and other Palestinian officials demanded that all the security prisoners be vaccinated under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Last month, Qadri Abu Baker, Director of the Palestinian Prisoners Commission, announced that Israel has informed Palestinian security prisoners that they will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next few days.
Abu Baker told the PA news agency WAFA that the vaccination for the prisoners will not be compulsory. He revealed that some prisoners have expressed their desire to receive the vaccine. He too said the PA was planning to ask Israel to allow Palestinian or foreign doctors to supervise the vaccination.
The prisoners will receive the vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, he said.


Tags Palestinian Authority Yuli Edelstein mohammed shtayyeh Health Ministry Attorney-General Amir Ohana Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
