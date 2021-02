A statement published by the Jerusalem Municipality noted that contradictory directives were given by the coronavirus cabinet, the Home Front Command and the Health Ministry, regarding the reopening of the education system in "orange neighborhoods," leading to confusion.

"The city's schools, in all neighborhoods, will not open tomorrow or until clear guidelines are provided by the Health Ministry and coronavirus cabinet regarding the orange neighborhoods in the city," the statement read.

Jerusalem's education system will not reopen on Thursday, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion confirmed on Thursday morning.He said unclear directives had led him to push a list of neighborhoods in which some schools could resume according to Health Ministry guidelines, which he later had to retract.