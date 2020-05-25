GDP contracted by 7.1% in first quarter, sharpest drop in 20 years

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.1% during the first quarter of 2020, compared with the final quarter of 2019, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said on Monday. Representing one of the first major evaluations of the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, the CBS said the contraction is the greatest in the past 20 years - exceeding those during the 2001 and 2008 financial crises. The dramatic drop comes after GDP expanded by 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019.The CBS also published new unemployment figures for April, revealing that 1.53 million Israelis were registered as out of work last month, including 1.276 million employees as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.Sectors hit hardest by the outbreak were entertainment and arts (88.3% of all workers unemployed); food and hospitality (87.3%); other services (82.4%) and education (78.4%).