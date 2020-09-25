Knesset fails to decide on protest regulations as Israel enters lockdown

"The law could not pass today in the Knesset due to the 4,000 objections from the opposition, which is acting irresponsibly in a national emergency. This is due to the opposition's obsession with allowing the festival of protests," the Likud said.

"In this national emergency there is no room for petty politics. Although the demonstrations only help the Likud politically, they endanger public health and should therefore be stopped," added the Likud. "We call on Blue and White and the Attorney-General to take responsibility and immediately approve the emergency regulations to save the lives of many Israelis."

"We are on the verge of a significant jump in mortality and are receiving messages that if thousands come to Balfour, thousands will come to synagogues to pray in Yom Kippur. Anyone who claims that this is nonsense will be tried by the heavenly court," said Zohar.



"There are those who want the demonstrations to continue because it increases mortality," claimed Zohar. "If the law is not passed and the Supreme Court makes a decision that it does not approve the regulations for four days, an epidemiological disaster that we did not dream of will occur here."



Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar expressed outrage at Zohar's comments, saying "Where did you get that from? Don't play with the deaths of people. You're sick." Zohar responded that Avidar "is stupid."



It was also decided that traveling passengers will be allowed to leave Israel on flights during lockdown, as long as they bought their ticket before the lockdown begin. Upon arrival at the airport, a reference must be presented for the date of purchase of the ticket, a valid ticket for the date of the flight and a negative corona check according to the requirements of the destination country. "The chairman of the coalition is a hero of slime, hurling unfounded demagogic accusations," said Yesh Atid MK Yoav Segalovich. "The fact is that the lockdown does not depend on the law before us. To say this is evil and vain. The public may still be confused by these defamatory remarks. The lockdown will enter at 2 p.m. and the economy will go quiet."It was also decided that traveling passengers will be allowed to leave Israel on flights during lockdown, as long as they bought their ticket before the lockdown begin.Upon arrival at the airport, a reference must be presented for the date of purchase of the ticket, a valid ticket for the date of the flight and a negative corona check according to the requirements of the destination country.

Israel broke a new record for daily cases after 7,755 new cases were reported on Thursday, the Health Ministry reported Friday morning. Of those screened, some 12.6% tested positive.

The death toll rose to 1,405, after eight people died on Thursday night. Some 700 people are in serious condition, including 176 on ventilators.

"Before my eyes is first and foremost public health," said Edelstein. "I will not allow the risk of human life in gatherings at all whether in demonstrations or in synagogues."The Likud blamed the failure to pass the government's proposal on the opposition's filibustering and blamed the failure to pass emergency regulation on Blue and White.Blue and White announced earlier on Friday that they would not have supported emergency restrictions on protests or prayers in the new lockdown regulations that took effect at 2 p.m."The decision on a stringent lockdown was designed to stop the spread of the virus, not to block protests or communal prayer," said Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to his party members. "We will keep pushing the legislation within the rules of democratic process and will prevent using emergency regulations that are focused solely on protests, prayers, or any other specific target."Coalition chairman Miki Zohar lashed out at the opposition Friday during discussions concerning the regulations, warning that those who didn't approve the regulations would be "tried by the heavenly court."