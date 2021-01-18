Edelstein: More security forces will be added to psychiatric wards

The addition is necessary due to a recent rise in violent incidents in the wards.

The Sha'ar Menashe Mental Health Center near Pardes Hanna will receive 10 more security guards. They currently have two.

These additional salaries will total at NIS 3 million per year.

The budget is set for the hire of an additional 14 employees, totaling at approximately NIS 3.7 million.

"I hope that the significant addition to security will invoke a greater sense of safety for the medical professionals," Edelstein said, "which will ultimately lead to the greatest care for the patients."

A total of 24 security personnel will be added to psychiatric wards, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Monday.