Education Min. reports 20,865 active coronavirus cases among students

According to the data, out of 533,066 kindergarten children, 3,806 tested positive for the virus, making up 5.06% of all patients in the population.
In elementary education, out of 1,073,623 students, 9,415 students tested positive, making up 12.51% of all patients in the population - lower than their share in the general population of 11.56%.
In middle schools and high schools, out of 809,876 students, 7,642 students were found to be ill, making up 10.16% of all patients in the general population - also lower than their share in the population of 11.56%.
Overall, the ministry reported 20,865 active coronavirus cases in students, along with another 2,345 active cases which have been found in teaching staff across the country.