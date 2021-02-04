Education Min. reports 20,865 active coronavirus cases among students

According to the data, out of 533,066 kindergarten children, 3,806 tested positive for the virus, making up 5.06% of all patients in the population.

In elementary education, out of 1,073,623 students, 9,415 students tested positive, making up 12.51% of all patients in the population - lower than their share in the general population of 11.56%.

In middle schools and high schools, out of 809,876 students, 7,642 students were found to be ill, making up 10.16% of all patients in the general population - also lower than their share in the population of 11.56%.

Overall, the ministry reported 20,865 active coronavirus cases in students, along with another 2,345 active cases which have been found in teaching staff across the country.

The Education Ministry published on Thursday a report detailing COVID-19 morbidity rates among students in Israel's education system.