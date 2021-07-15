Education Minister Shasha-Biton calls to replace Prof. Sharon Alroy-Preis

Shasha-Biton has reportedly called to replace head of Public Health Services Prof. Sharon Alroy-Preis earlier on Thursday.

In response to the education minister's call, Dr. Zeev Feldman, chairman of Israel Medical Association's world fellowship, called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to "immediately stop unjustified misconduct towards health professionals," referencing Shasha-Biton.

The Health Ministry also demanded Shasha-Biton to issue a statement clarifying her comments regarding Prof. Alroy-Preis, according to Ynet.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton has said the Health Ministry is attempting to "silence and delegitimize" her, in conversations held behind closed doors, Ynet reported on Thursday.