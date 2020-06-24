Education Ministry reports 839 coronavirus patients, 209 closed schools

The Education Ministry reported on Wednesday new data regarding the number of teachers and students who were tested positive for coronavirus, as well as the number of schools and kindergartens that were closed due to the pandemic.According to the report, there is a total of 839 confirmed patients (out of approx. 2,300,00 students and approx. 200,000 teachers,) and a total of 209 closed facilities (out of approx. 5,200 schools and approx. 20,000 kindergartens.) The report also noted that 20,392 teachers and students are in preventive quarantine. According to the guidelines implemented by the Ministry, if an active patient is identified, the entire school is shut down and all students and staff enter quarantine until epidemiological testings are completed.