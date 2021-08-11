The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Eilat gang rape: 12th suspect indicted

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 11, 2021 16:30
A 17-year-old Israeli was indicted on Wednesday for indecent and aggravated assault in the Eilat gang rape of a 16-year-old girl.
The teen, indicted by the Southern District Attorney’s Office, joins the 11 other indicted suspects in the case.
