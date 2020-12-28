Eilat mayor joins Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party

Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi announced on Monday that he would be joining prime ministerial candidate Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party and would be a candidate for the Knesset with the party in the March 23 election."I am excited and happy to join the New Hope movement led by Gideon Sa'ar, the next prime minister of Israel," Halevi said. "Israel needs new leadership and new hope." Sa'ar welcomed Halevi to the party on social media, posting a picture with a jersey with Halevi's name and the number ten. Halevi is expected to be tenth on the party's list of candidates, which includes MKs Yifat Shasha-Biton, Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser and former MKs Ze'ev Elkin, Sharren Haskel and Michal Shir. The list will have an equal number of women and men.After the MKs joined, New Hope is focusing on attracting mayors. The party's municipal campaign is led by Ramat Gan mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen, a former Likud MK who does not intend to leave City Hall to return to the Knesset. Halevi has been mayor of Eilat for 17 years. He left Likud a year and a half ago in a fight over the city's Sde Dov Airport.Ashdod deputy mayor Gabi Knafo joined the party as did the deputy mayor of Ashkelon.
At a conference of the Israel Democracy Institute, Sa'ar, who is a former interior minister, called for increasing the power of local authorities.Sa'ar also called for term limits for prime ministers and for electing half the Knesset in direct regional elections, as he proposed in a bill a dozen years ago."I believe in building a wide consensus for such changes," Sa'ar said.