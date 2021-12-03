Eitan Biran returns to Italy

Eitan Biran took off from Ben-Gurion Airport to Italy with his aunt Aya, uncle Or and two cousins on Friday evening.

Eitan returns to Italy 84 days after he was kidnapped by his grandfather and brought to Israel following the passing of his parents in a cable car accident. Once there, he will resume medical and psychological therapy.

