El Al to return Israelis stuck in Morocco due to new COVID variant

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 17:06
Israel's flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines will organize and operate a special flight from Marrakech in order to bring Israelis stuck in Morocco back to Israel, N12 reported on Monday.
On Sunday, Morocco announced it has suspended all incoming flights due to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.
The special flight operated by El Al is set to take off from Marrakesh at 6:00 p.m., in addition to two flights scheduled to arrive in Israel over the next 48 hours.
Iran says no way to return to 2015 deal without lifting of all sanctions
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 05:49 PM
Extreme winds kill four people in Istanbul
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 05:21 PM
Lebanese president disagrees with dismissing Beirut port blast judge
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 04:41 PM
Gantz says Israel sharing intel on Iran as nuclear talks begin in Vienna
By LAHAV HARKOV
11/29/2021 04:36 PM
IDF officer arrested for spying on female soldiers dismissed from role
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2021 04:01 PM
Nuclear talks between Iran, world powers begin in Vienna
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2021 03:40 PM
Pfizer expects to produce 80 mln courses of COVID-19 antiviral pill
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 03:26 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes southeast of Honshu, Japan
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 02:52 PM
BioNTech starts work on Omicron-specific vaccine
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 02:44 PM
Belarus accuses NATO of building up offensive capabilities near borders
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 10:52 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 506 new cases, 122 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2021 10:45 AM
No bilateral nuclear talks with US, says Iran
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 10:12 AM
Jerusalem man arrested for sexual offenses against younger victims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2021 09:09 AM
Israeli arrested for selling fake COVID-19 Green Passes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2021 08:25 AM
Two cases of Omicron variant detected in Canada, govt says
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 07:31 AM
