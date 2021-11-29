El Al to return Israelis stuck in Morocco due to new COVID variant

Israel's flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines will organize and operate a special flight from Marrakech in order to bring Israelis stuck in Morocco back to Israel, N12 reported on Monday.

On Sunday, Morocco announced it has suspended all incoming flights due to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The special flight operated by El Al is set to take off from Marrakesh at 6:00 p.m., in addition to two flights scheduled to arrive in Israel over the next 48 hours.