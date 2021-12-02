Eliezer Berland released from detention following murder investigation

Disgraced Haredi leader Eliezer Berland, his son-in-law and former mayor Tzvika Tzuker and the suspects in the murder of Nissim Sheetrit have been released after a long detention period during an investigation into a 30-year-old murder case, Israeli media reported Thursday.

While Tzuker and the other suspects will be released to house arrest, Berland is expected to be returned to prison where he is already serving time for fraud and sexual misconduct.

Additionally, the Jerusalem District Attorney's office is expected to submit an indictment on Thursday against Baruch Sharvit, one of Berland's followers, for the murder of Sheetrut, then 17, that occurred in Jerusalem in 1986.

Authorities arrested Tzuker in November, suspecting that the hasidic sect Shuvu Banim, led by Berland, was involved in the crimes.