Ultra-Orthodox mayor arrested in connection with two unsolved murders

The ultra-Orthodox mayor of an unnamed city was arrested on Sunday by Israel Police in connection with the suspected murder of Nissim Shitrit, 17, in 1986 and the murder of Avi Edri, 41, in 1990.

The authorities suspect that the hasidic sect Shuva Banim , led by convicted sex offender Rabbi Eliezer Berland, was involved in the crimes, according to The Times of Israel.

Berland was already serving a prison sentence after he defrauded some of his followers. He had also previously admitted he raped a member of the sect, according to Ynet. Earlier on Sunday, the Magistrate's Court of Jerusalem prolonged Berland's imprisonment after he implicated himself in the cold cases. Police suspect that he ordered the murders, Israel Hayom reported.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Shortly before his disappearance, Shitrit was kidnapped from his yeshiva in Ashdod and beaten by a mishmeret tzniyut, (a modesty enforcer) who warned him not to go out with girls, according to Israel Hayom.

Rabbi Eliezer Berland's followers outside the court Friday July 28, 2016 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Shitrit was last seen four months later. A member of Shuva Banim said he was murdered and dismembered by the religious police, who then buried his body in Eshtaol Forest near Beit Shemesh, but his remains were never found, the Times reported.

Edri's body was found in Ramot Forest near Jerusalem in 1990. He had apparently been beaten to death, according to the Times.