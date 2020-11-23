Energy minister to Lebanese president: Meet with me face-to-face

"Unfortunately, however, you do not seem to know all the facts regarding Lebanon's many changes in its position on the maritime border in the last 15 years," tweeted Steinitz in both Hebrew and Arabic. "I am convinced that if we could meet face to face in one of the European countries for open or secret negotiations, we would have a good chance of resolving the dispute over the maritime border once and for all, thus contributing to the economic future and well-being of both peoples."

Steinitz also referenced a dialogue between himself and Aoun on Twitter in recent days, as Aoun's office responded on Twitter to a tweet by Steinitz where the energy minister had claimed that Lebanon changed its position on the maritime border "seven times." Aoun's office stated that this claim was "unfounded."

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz called on Lebanese President Michel Aoun to meet with him face-to-face in Europe to discuss the ongoing maritime border negotiations between Lebanon and Israel on Twitter on Monday.