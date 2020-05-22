Erekat denies PA is ‘falling apart’, says annexation will mean apartheid

Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat spoke with Americans for Peace Now (APN) and said that Israeli annexation of the West Bank will lead to an apartheid system, Kan reported on Friday night.



Erekat also denied reports the Palestinian Authority is “falling apart” and added that the Palestinians are not interested in chaos or the breakdown of the rule of law.



The Israeli annexation is meant to be a part of the Deal of the Century suggested by US President Donald Trump and will include 30% of the West Bank, meaning a Palestinian state will be established on the remaining 70%.