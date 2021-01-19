The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

European countries struggle to make most of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 19, 2021 15:46
Some European countries are drawing fewer than the approved six doses from Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine vials, meaning shots are likely going to waste even as nations plead for more.
Officials and healthcare professionals in France, Germany and Switzerland all pointed to yields short of six doses, adding to frustrations in countries already lagging vaccination campaigns in nations such as Britain and the United States.The losses add up: For 200,000 vials of the two-shot vaccine, 600,000 people can be inoculated at six doses per vial, compared with 500,000 at just five.
The difficulties could also hinder Pfizer and BioNTech's new production target of 2 billion COVID-19 shots in 2021, up from 1.3 billion previously.
The higher production forecast assumes health teams can draw that sixth dose from vials where this is permitted, thus stretching supplies.
In France, authorities acknowledge vials contain more than five doses, but early on advised health workers to aim for five. Some French experts said dose-maximizing syringes were lacking.

Coronavirus: 30-40% of infected Israelis have the UK strain - Nachman Ash
Netanyahu opens coronavirus cabinet meeting calling for lockdown extension
Palestinians due to receive first batch of Russian vaccines on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2021 02:51 PM
Coronavirus vaccine campaign expands to Israelis 40-years-old and up
Coronavirus in Israel: 138,386 new job seekers since start of lockdown
Coronavirus in Israel: Record 10,021 new cases, 10.2% tests positive
El Al subsidiary to stop operating on Shabbat and holidays - report
Coronavirus vaccines: Israel inoculates 186,000 people in one day
Argentina: Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes San Juan Province - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2021 05:18 AM
Qatar's FM wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2021 02:36 AM
Morocco reports first case of new coronavirus variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2021 01:09 AM
Student, retired firefighter charged in US Capitol riots
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/18/2021 11:23 PM
US Census Bureau director steps down - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/18/2021 09:46 PM
Ehud Barak to not run for Labor leader
Russia: Armenia freed all Azeri prisoners from Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/18/2021 08:03 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by