European negotiators call on Iran to pick up pace in nuclear talks

Negotiators from France, Britain and Germany at talks on salvaging the Iran nuclear deal called on Tehran on Friday to pick up the pace when negotiations resume, as the discussions took a break at Iran's request.

"We hope that Iran is in a position to resume the talks quickly, and to engage constructively so that talks can move at a faster pace," the negotiators said in a statement, adding that there were weeks not months left before the deal's core non-proliferation benefits cease to exist.

