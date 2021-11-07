Suicide drone launches assassination attempt against Iraqi PM - report

An assassination attempt against Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has failed, according to a statement by the Iraqi military early Sunday morning.

An explosive-laden drone had struck at the prime minister's residence in Baghdad's Green Zone, the military said, adding that Khadimi was unhurt.

This follows reports in Arabic media of an explosion in the area near the prime minister's residence. Western diplomats in the Green Zone also heard an explosion.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The prime minister later took to social media to confirm that he was unharmed.

"The missiles of treachery will not discourage the believers," Kadhimi said on Twitter, praising the "steadfastness... of our heroic security forces," and added a plea for "calm and restraint."



كنت ومازلت مشروع فداء للعراق وشعب العراق، صواريخ الغدر لن تثبط عزيمة المؤمنين، ولن تهتز شعرة في ثبات وإصرار قواتنا الأمنية البطلة على حفظ أمن الناس وإحقاق الحق ووضع القانون في نصابه.

أنا بخير والحمد لله، وسط شعبي، وأدعو إلى التهدئة وضبط النفس من الجميع، من أجل العراق. — Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) November 7, 2021

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite armed groups run from security forces after clashes during a protest against the election results in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD)

The assassination attempt follows clashes in the city over the weekend between Iraqi security forces and supporters of parties who were disputing the results of the October general elections.

It was the first significant violent clash between government forces and supporters of the political parties, most of which have armed wings and are aligned with Iran

This is a developing story.