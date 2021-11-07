The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Suicide drone launches assassination attempt against Iraqi PM - report

The assassination attempt follows clashes between Iraqi security forces and supporters of Iran-backed parties who were disputing the results of the October general elections.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 7, 2021 02:54
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi delivers a speech during the vote on the new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, May 7, 2020 (photo credit: IRAQI PARLIAMENT MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi delivers a speech during the vote on the new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, May 7, 2020
(photo credit: IRAQI PARLIAMENT MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
An assassination attempt against Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has failed, according to a statement by the Iraqi military early Sunday morning.
An explosive-laden drone had struck at the prime minister's residence in Baghdad's Green Zone, the military said, adding that Khadimi was unhurt.
This follows reports in Arabic media of an explosion in the area near the prime minister's residence. Western diplomats in the Green Zone also heard an explosion.
The prime minister later took to social media to confirm that he was unharmed.
"The missiles of treachery will not discourage the believers," Kadhimi said on Twitter, praising the "steadfastness... of our heroic security forces," and added a plea for "calm and restraint."
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite armed groups run from security forces after clashes during a protest against the election results in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD)Supporters of Iraqi Shiite armed groups run from security forces after clashes during a protest against the election results in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD)
The assassination attempt follows clashes in the city over the weekend between Iraqi security forces and supporters of parties who were disputing the results of the October general elections. 
It was the first significant violent clash between government forces and supporters of the political parties, most of which have armed wings and are aligned with Iran.
This is a developing story.


