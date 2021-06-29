The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Family reunification vote delayed until Monday

Ayelet Shaked hasn't drafted enough support to pass the controversial bill - so she postponed it again.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 29, 2021 21:41
Ayelet Shaked at a Knesset press conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ayelet Shaked at a Knesset press conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked postponed Wednesday’s vote on the controversial family reunification bill to next Monday, just ahead of Tuesday night’s deadline, because she has still not succeeded in drafting enough support to pass it.
MKs from Ra’am (United Arab List), Meretz and Labor MK Ibtisam Mara’ana oppose the bill, which would continue to prevent Palestinians from obtaining Israeli citizenship by marrying Arab-Israelis.
Ra’am head Mansour Abbas and Mara’ana addressed a demonstration of mixed Palestinian and Israeli families across from the Knesset on Tuesday.
Shaked met with all the Ra’am MKs and told them if they prevent the bill from passing, she would have no choice but to accept opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer to help pass a two-month extension of the current family reunification ordinance in return for the coalition backing the passage of a stronger immigration law.
The immigration bill initiated by Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman is much more strict and would fine Palestinians who violate the family reunification law.
Shaked told the Ra’am MKs she would support humanitarian steps for such families but would not change a word in the bill.
The Likud mocked the coalition for delaying the vote for a fourth time.
“There has never been such a failing and faltering coalition,” the Likud said in a statement. “That is what happens when a dangerous left-wing government depends on the votes of anti-Zionists.”
But Likud MK Avi Dichter, who is a former head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), has been trying to persuade MKs in his party to vote with the coalition and pass the family reunification bill. He has been telling them to put security ahead of politics.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told reporters in Abu Dhabi he understood the situation Ra’am is in. But he said he was not worried about the coalition, which did not lose a single vote during the Likud’s all-night filibuster on Monday night.
“Vote after vote, bill after bill, we win, and we are authorizing government decisions on Sundays,” Lapid said. “It’s true that this is a narrow coalition, and the majority is narrow. I’m sure we’ll lose some votes like the previous government did. But I don’t feel that it’s failing at all.”
Lapid said he was sure the rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office would happen and that he would succeed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who he said he trusts as a friend.
“I’m not sitting and waiting for the rotation; I’m working,” Lapid said. “The political constellation means we’re working with a rotation. But we have one prime minister, and it’s Naftali Bennett. We work excellently together.”
The Likud continued its new policy of shaming its own MKs on social media for missing votes in the Knesset plenum. In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, the Likud said MK Yuli Edelstein had violated faction discipline by pairing off with Lapid, and Dichter did the same with Defense Minister Benny Gantz. The post also singled out Likud MKs Keren Barak and Fateen Mulla.
“They caused great harm to the nationalist camp,” the Likud wrote in the post.


Tags Likud ayelet shaked Ra'am
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs dignified discourse in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israeli attacks must not humiliate Iranian people - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by