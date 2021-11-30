FDA moving to authorize Pfizer booster for 16-, 17-year-olds - report
By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 03:26
The US Food and Drug Administration could authorize COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE for use in 16- and 17-year olds as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the planning.
