FDA moving to authorize Pfizer booster for 16-, 17-year-olds - report

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 03:26
The US Food and Drug Administration could authorize COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE for use in 16- and 17-year olds as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the planning. 
Saudi coalition targets Hothis' sites in Yemen's Sanaa - State TV
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 02:05 AM
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to overturn ruling that freed Bill Cosby
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 12:30 AM
Pentagon chief orders review of 2019 Syria strike that killed civilians
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 11:47 PM
US CDC says all adults 18 and over should get COVID-19 booster shots
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 11:26 PM
US Capitol riot's 'QAnon Shaman' has changed lawyers
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 11:13 PM
Netanyahu trial: Case 4000 testimony bumped up to January
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2021 08:34 PM
How did world leaders react to first day of Iran talks?
By LAHAV HARKOV
11/29/2021 08:23 PM
IDF Chief of Staff to light Hanukkah candles with female officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2021 08:19 PM
Iran says no way to return to 2015 deal without lifting of all sanctions
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 05:49 PM
Extreme winds kill four people in Istanbul
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 05:21 PM
El Al to return Israelis stuck in Morocco due to new COVID variant
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2021 05:06 PM
Lebanese president disagrees with dismissing Beirut port blast judge
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 04:41 PM
Gantz says Israel sharing intel on Iran as nuclear talks begin in Vienna
By LAHAV HARKOV
11/29/2021 04:36 PM
Nuclear talks between Iran, world powers begin in Vienna
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2021 03:40 PM
Pfizer expects to produce 80 mln courses of COVID-19 antiviral pill
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 03:26 PM
