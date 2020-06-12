The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Fire onboard docked French nuclear submarine under control

By REUTERS  
JUNE 12, 2020 18:23
A fire onboard a nuclear submarine docked at the Mediterranean port of Toulon is under control, the local prefecture said on Friday.
It said in a statement that nobody was hurt and that no nuclear substances or weapons were on board.
A defense ministry source said the vessel was the SNA Perle and that Defence Minister Florence Parly would go to Toulon as soon as possible.
UK death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 202 to 41,481
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 05:25 PM
Gantz, ministers meet to discuss West Bank settlements
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/12/2020 05:02 PM
UN regrets Trump move against ICC, says court must be protected
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 01:06 PM
Four killed and "many injured" in blast in Kabul mosque
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 12:22 PM
China: US should meet N. Korean demands to de-escalate tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 11:12 AM
China says Twitter should shut down accounts that smear China
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 11:07 AM
Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay tests negative for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/12/2020 10:32 AM
Cooling tower at Haifa oil refinery collapses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/12/2020 10:15 AM
Two Haifa schools close after two children suspected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/12/2020 09:27 AM
UK economy shrunk by record 20.4% in April
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 09:12 AM
Turkish Airlines to resume flights to China, US in June
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 08:55 AM
S.Korea to indefinitely extend intensive prevention, sanitation guidelines
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 05:54 AM
China reports 7 new confirmed, 1 asymptomatic coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 03:54 AM
Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi congratulates Trump for ICC sanctions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/12/2020 12:26 AM
Former inmates protest in Tel Aviv against coronavirus restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 10:07 PM
