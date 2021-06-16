Incendiary balloons cause 4 fires in Israeli fields near Gaza border

Four brushfires were reported in the Eshkol Regional Council on Wednesday afternoon, near the Gaza border.
All four fires were caused by incendiary balloons sent over from Gaza, though they were all small and no one was hurt or property damaged, a spokesman for Israel's Fire and Rescue Services' Southern District said.
Firefighting teams at the scene have successfully contained all the fires.Shortly before the first fire was originally reported, Palestinian media indicated that incendiary balloons had been launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel.
The IDF struck a number of military sites belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night in response to 20 fires sparked by incendiary balloons earlier in the day.
This is a developing story.
