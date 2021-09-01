Fires break out in Holon, setting numerous vehicles ablaze

Two fires broke out in the Israeli city of Holon Wednesday night, setting multiple cars on fire and damaging property.

Residents have been evacuated from the area, and it is not known if anyone has been trapped or injured by the flames.

Firefighters fought to control the fire and prevent the blaze from spreading to the nearby gas station, eventually getting the blaze under control.

A fire is seen raging in Holon, on September 1, 2021. (Video credit: Israel Fire and Rescue Spokesperson's Office)

This is a developing story.