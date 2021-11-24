Several migrant drown attempting to cross English Channel from France

Several migrants drowned while trying to cross the Channel in an inflatable dinghy to reach Britain on Wednesday, a police source told Reuters.

"A search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of Calais. ... We think several people have died as their vessel sank," a police source in the northern French port town said.

BFM TV reported five people had drowned. The police source could not confirm the figure, adding that they were waiting for doctors to confirm the toll.

The coastguard and two other sources said a rescue operation was still underway. The marine traffic app showed three rescue boats and one helicopter were at sea in one single location.