13,000 years ago prehistoric people went flyfishing on the Jordan River

A new study by Tel-Hai College and international archaeologists showed that ancient fishermen in Israel employed incredibly sophisticated technology.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
OCTOBER 6, 2021 21:42
Prehistoric fishing tools from Dureijat. (photo credit: PROF. GONEN SHARON, TEL HAI ACADEMIC COLLEGE)
Prehistoric fishing tools from Dureijat.
(photo credit: PROF. GONEN SHARON, TEL HAI ACADEMIC COLLEGE)
Some 13,000 years ago, prehistoric inhabitants of the Hula Valley went flyfishing on the Jordan River and employed incredibly sophisticated fishing tools, a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday revealed.
The researchers from the Tel-Hai College in the Galilee, as well as from the United States, Italy and Germany, employed a multidisciplinary approach to analyze artifacts and other remains collected at the site of Dureijat, including several bone fish hooks and six grooved stones.
The findings represent the world's most ancient evidence for turning the hooks themselves into bait.
“Using the technique of three-dimensional scanning and high-magnification microscopes, we were able to reproduce the advanced technology through which the hooks were made,” Prof. Gonen Sharon, lead author of the study and director of the MA Program in Galilee Studies at Tel-Hai, said. “Each hook is a work of art in itself and no two hooks are the same size.
Dureijat was first discovered following a drainage operation in the Hula Valley in 1999.
It started to be visited by groups of hunter-gatherers 20,000 years ago and remained in use for about 10,000 years.
Dureijat site on the Jordan River (credit: PROF. GONEN SHARON, TEL HAI ACADEMIC COLLEGE) Dureijat site on the Jordan River (credit: PROF. GONEN SHARON, TEL HAI ACADEMIC COLLEGE)
Among the artifacts found were also limestone net sinkers. The ancient fishers also used plant materials to tie fine fishing line and resin as glue. Archaeologists also found evidence of lures, the most ancient testimony of flyfishing methods ever uncovered.
“The variety of size and types is amazing and the technology expressed in their making is just incomparable,” said Sharon. “Now we know that apart from using metal for the hooks and nylon for the line modern fishing invented nothing.”
The archaeologists also uncovered a large amount of fish bones at the site. The study of the bones, as well as of the teeth, showed that the fish were as long as two meters.
The rich environment likely helped the last hunter-gatherers transition to a sedentary lifestyle, based on agriculture.


