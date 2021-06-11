Flag marchers come to agreement with Israel police on route

The organizers of the flag march have reached an agreement with Israel police on Friday on the route of the parade. The march will take place on Tuesday and will end at Damascus Gate.The march will start from Hanevi'im street and go through the Sultan Suliman street before arriving at Damascus Gate where mass dancing will commence.The organizers of the march have thanked the Israel Police for their collaboration and call on the citizens of Israel to join them.This decision has been made after both Hamas and many politicians have warned against it.Defense Minister Gantz had previously concluded that for security reasons the march should not take place.