Flight from Miami makes safe emergency landing in TLV after flat tire

An American Airlines flight from Miami made a safe emergency landing at Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday afternoon after it reported a flat tire.
There are about 183 passengers on the flight. Magen David Adom ambulances and intensive care units arrived at the airport beforehand to prepare for the landing.
Earlier on Monday, a Royal Jordanian flight from Cairo conducted an emergency landing in Amman on Monday morning after an alarm sounded on the plane, according to Al-Ghad news.
The 133 passengers and six crew members on the flight were evacuated on the runway and transferred to a nearby building. The company is working with the relevant authorities to determine the reason for the alarm.
