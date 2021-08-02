Royal Jordanian flight conducts emergency landing in Amman

A Royal Jordanian flight from Cairo conducted an emergency landing in Amman on Monday morning after an alarm sounded on the plane, according to Al-Ghad news.
The 133 passengers and six crew members on the flight were evacuated on the runway and transferred to a nearby building. The company is working with the relevant authorities to determine the reason for the alarm.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com