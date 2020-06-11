Former inmates protest in Tel Aviv against coronavirus restrictions

Dozens of former inmates and their family members protested at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square on Thursday evening against what they claim is an immoral attempt to use the coronavirus restrictions to harm inmates and their families.



pic.twitter.com/MRnnVLG2Mj אסירים משוחררים ובני משפחותיהם מפגינים בשעה זו בכיכר רבין בתל אביב, במחאה על הצפיפות בבתי הכלא והגבלות הקורונה @Roi_Yanovsky June 11, 2020

“We were not born in the right place but that does not mean we deserve to be punished for it,” a man said at the protest, according to Kan.



“[The] coronavirus is just an excuse,” one sign read.



Public Security Minister Amir Ohana recently suggested that, should the number of COVID-19 patients increase, inmates would be denied family visits and meeting their lawyers to avoid spreading the virus.