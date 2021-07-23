France is planning to demand explanations from Israel following the 'Pegasus Project' reveal that the NSO software was used to track French President Emanuel Macron, Ynet reported Friday morning.Macron was listed by The Washington Post on Tuesday as a target of the software, alongside 50,000 names featuring politicians, journalists and businessmen allegedly tracked by Pegasus.The claim came from "sources involved in the matter", who relayed Paris' displeasure over Israel's part in the affair, and said there are "signals" indicating France will demand clarifications to the question of how the Israeli Defense Ministry permitted cyber export to a foreign country which used it against French interests, inquiring also as to where the data went, and if it reached Israel or other states through the NSO.France is also expected to question whether Israel plans to open interrogations against NSO, and how it plans to supervise cyber export in the future.