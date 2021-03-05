French police prevent stabbing attack at Jewish school in Marseille

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

French police arrested a man who tried carrying out a stabbing attack at a Jewish school in Marseille, France on Friday morning, French media reported.The attacker was turned away by the Yavne School security guards, and the institution was immediately locked down with the students inside to ensure their safety. A police patrol car has been set up in front of the school building.French police forces were alerted immediately, and instructed Jewish sites throughout the city to tighten security in light of the attempted attack.After turned away from the school, the attacker tried to stab Jewish shoppers at a kosher supermarket in the city, where he was once again prevented from attacking anyone by the same security personnel.Marseille has seen antisemitic attacks before. In 2017, a man with Tunisian citizenship stabbed two women to death at a train station.And, in 2016, merely two days after the one-year anniversary of the January 2015 attack at a kosher supermarket in Paris, a Jewish man was attacked outside a synagogue by a French minor wielding a machete.The man was lightly injured, and his assailant was arrested 10 minutes after the attack.