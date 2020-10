Daily infections dropped to 2,000 per day, the percentage of tests that returned positive stands at 8% and the R number – the number of people an infected person will infect – has fallen to 0.8, said Gamzu.

The commissioner added that he will recommend beginning the first stage of the exit plan at the beginning of the upcoming week, which will allow kindergartens and parts of the private sector to open.

Israel has reached the set goals to allow the first stage of the exit strategy from the national coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu stated to Army Radio.