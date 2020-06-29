Gantz hints at postponing annexation: What's not coronavirus will wait

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz appeared to push for postponing the implementation of US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan on Monday at a meeting of the Blue and White faction in the Knesset. "Together we will defeat the coronavirus and deal with its economic and medical impact," he said. "What is not connected to coronavirus will wait." Gantz said the Defense Ministry that he heads was preparing to double the amount of coronavirus hotels. "We are in the middle of a continuing incident and the only body that can deal with it alongside the security cabinet and Health Ministry is the Defense Ministry," he said.