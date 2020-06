The soldier's commissioner is responsible for inquiring complaints made by soldiers, detect deficiencies and offer suitable solutions.

Brigadier-General (ret.) Eitan Dahan has been filling the position for the past year and a half while also functioning as comptroller of the Defense Ministry and will stay in the position until a permanent commissioner is found.

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz has instructed Defense Ministry Director-General, Major-General (ret.) Amir Eshel, to start the process of nominating a permanent commissioner for soldiers on Thursday.