Defense Minister Benny Gantz begged in a public statement to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asking him to stop with with tricks and political spin, if Israel is important to him.He went on to say that Netanyahu has dragged Israel through four elections and it is time for him to admit his failure.He called on Yamina head Naftali Bennett not to fall into Netanyahu's trap and to back a mandate for Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid.