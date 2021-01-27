The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gantz present new IDF draft outline, aims to include haredim, Arabs

"Each and every person will give two years in the sake of unity, everyone will serve two years, for the sake of our society.”

By UDI SHAHAM, GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 27, 2021 19:50
Benny Gantz (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benny Gantz
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The answer to the ongoing political and social crisis Israel is going through in the past two years is a new draft outline, which includes the ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday.
In a press conference at the Kirya, Gantz said that he informed the attorney-general that he will not ask the High Court of Justice for another extension in passing the draft bill, and will ask his coalition partners to approve his suggestion in the cabinet.
“In the Israel of 2021, over 50% of youths are not joining the army,” Gantz said.
“The army service was harmed, the Israeli society is torn apart. We must be united in our service… The Israeli society is changing its face, and the IDF turned from the people’s army to half of the people’s army. The combat warriors became frayerim [suckers],” he said.
According to Gantz’s plan, a new directorate will be formed in the Defense Ministry, and it will oversee the new drafting mechanism. Within this new system, youngsters will be able to choose whether to join the army or the civil service apparatus.
“This way, for example, haredim could join charity organizations – a highly respected cause among their communities – and also learn a profession in the emergency, health, and welfare organizations,” Gantz said. “Arab citizens could give back to the community, develop education organizations within it, and help combat the crime.
"Each and every person will give two years in the sake of unity, everyone will serve two years, for the sake of our society,” he added.
Gantz added that the IDF is already preparing itself for this outline. He also said that all of those who participate will be able to join the employment market and that the service exemption age will be lowered to 22 – a fact that will allow more haredim to go out and work.
“This is how we will revive the Israeli economy after the coronavirus,” he said.
According to the plan, it will take around a year to set up the new directorate, and then it will be in a transition period for six-eight years. During that time, Gantz said, the goal is to get to 70% draft rate.
“Only by doing this, we will increase the equality in the Israeli society, we will build growth engines, strengthen social services, and most important – start healing the gaps that are posing a threat on our feature as a society,” Gantz said.
Yesh Atid responded by accusing Gantz of surrendering to the haredim by not making them.
"The attempt to reconcile with the haredim at the expense of bearing an equal share of the burden is another example of Blue and  White's moral bankruptcy," opposition leader Yair Lapid's party said. "It is sad that the defense minister is waving a white flag of surrender for political reasons.’'
Degel Hatorah Party head Moshe Gafni responded by calling Gantz a pathological liar. He accused Gantz of breaking a promise to pass the original conscription bill.
"Instead of keeping his promise, he is coming up with delusional plans to win a few votes and cross the electoral threshold,'' Gafni said.


