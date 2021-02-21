Gantz says more restrictions for large gatherings needed during Purim

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday outlined the three biggest challenges he sees in the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions as Israel attempts to return to normalcy after a lightning start to its vaccination drive.

The first issue he outlined was the need to locally reopen school activities for grades 7-10, which have largely spent the past year distance-learning.

The second challenge he described was the reopening of Ben-Gurion Airport, which he said must be done as soon as it is possible to do so in a responsible manner.

Lastly, he urged Israelis to refrain from large gatherings during the upcoming Purim holiday, adding that "more restrictions will be needed to ensure everyone's safety."