Gantz: Terrorists' bodies should not be returned

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 11:15
Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz stated that the bodies of terrorists should not be returned, during a security cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Former Bayit Yehudi MK joins Likud: Natural home of religious Zionism
Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus found in Tel Aviv area
83 new coronavirus cases reported in Gaza Strip
Gantz: Netanyahu attacks towards me are slap in face of the nation
India secures its east after western Himalaya clashes with China
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 09:33 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,085 new cases, 416 in serious condition
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.75 million, death toll at 855,590
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 07:19 AM
Japan considering offering coronavirus vaccine for free to all citizens
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 06:05 AM
Tunisia's parliament approves a technocratic government
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 03:59 AM
Mexico passes 600,000 coronavirus infections, deaths reach 65,241
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 03:30 AM
Trump's physician denies president had a stroke in November
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 02:05 AM
Brazil nears 4 million coronavirus cases, death toll at 122,596
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 01:19 AM
COVID-19 antibodies present in patients four months after recovery -study
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 12:41 AM
Saudi crown prince meets with US presidential advisor Jared Kushner
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 12:14 AM
France's Macron: I won't condemn cartoons of Prophet Mohammad
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 12:09 AM
