Gantz to Abbas: Help unseat Netanyahu

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz met with Ra'am (United Arab List) chariman Mansour Abbas on Tuesday urged him to support a representative of the "change camp" for the next government.

Abbas hold the key to deciding who will build the next coalition because his four seats could grant a majority either to Prime Minister Netanyahu or one of his political opponents.

"The only way to avoid (Netanyahu) remaining in power is forming an honest government without Netanyahu and appointing a Knesset speaker agreed upon by the entire change camp." Gantz wrote on Facebook. "All this must be done quickly, because while we are arguing, Bibi is working.

Gantz warned Abbas and Yemina leader Naftali Bennet that Netanyahu is "using them." He said that it could be possible for Netanyahu to form a government with Bennet and Abbas but they would quickly "become his hostages."

The Gantz-Abbas meeting came following reports that the Blue and White leader had sent an Arab candidate from his party, Ilhan Havan, to meet with Abbas and urge him to not endorse Yesh Atid Leader Yair Lapid form Prime Minister. Blue and White Denied this report.