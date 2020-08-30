The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gantz to Gamzu: Blue and White ministers will support traffic light plan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 30, 2020 15:19
Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu on Sunday ahead of the coronavirus cabinet meeting that he would instruct all Blue and White ministers to support the traffic light model to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regarding the issue over whether hassidim would be allowed to fly to Uman, Ukraine, ahead of the High Holy Days, Gantz said that, "The Defense Ministry will be prepared to deal with returnees through hotels and other means, in accordance with the agreed-upon outline... This is to reduce the potential for further infection."
The two also discussed the entry into the first phase of epidemiological investigations, expanding involvement in the red and orange zones and the issue of postponing the start of the school year in red zones.
Gantz said at the end of the meeting, "The entire defense system will continue to make most of its resources available to Prof. Gamzu and his staff in order to strengthen the fight against coronavirus while emphasizing the unique needs of each population. Gamzu will continue to receive all the organizational and political resources required to fulfill his role."
