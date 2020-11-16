The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gantz warns: Public will blame Netanyahu for elections

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 15:39
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz issued a stern warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the consequences of not reaching a compromise on the state budget in a meeting of Gantz's Blue and White faction at the Knesset on Monday.
"If Netanyahu will not get his act together, the Knesset will be dispersed," Gantz said.Gantz said he instructed Blue and White faction chairman Eitan Ginzburg to prepare relevant bills that advance equality and fighting corruption, which the party's MKs could help pass before elections would be initiated.
"If we go to elections, the citizens of Israel will know who dragged them to the polls," Gantz said.
