The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

German, Czech, Slovakian FMs head to Jerusalem to show support

The ministers are expected to meet with Ashkenazi and then visit sites where Hamas missiles struck.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 19, 2021 19:04
People wave the flags of Israel and the Trade Union of the Police outside the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2021. (photo credit: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS)
People wave the flags of Israel and the Trade Union of the Police outside the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2021.
(photo credit: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS)
Three European foreign ministers are expected to visit Israel this week, days after the EU Foreign Affairs Committee failed to reach an agreed-upon statement on the fighting between Israel and Hamas.
Foreign Ministers Heiko Maas, Jakub Kulhanek and Ivan Korcok of Germany, Czech Republic and Slovakia, respectively, plan to visit Israel on Thursday, on invitation from their Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry characterized the trip as a way to "express solidarity and support," and said more are expected to arrive next week for the same reason, and as part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen Israel's international legitimacy in Operation Guardian of the Walls.
The ministers are expected to meet with Ashkenazi and then visit sites where Hamas missiles struck.
"This is further proof of the broad support and legitimacy Israel has from the nations of the world throughout the days of fighting, thanks to the diplomatic efforts led by Israeli ambassadors around the world and Foreign Ministry workers in Jerusalem," Ashkenazi said.
The German Foreign Ministry said that Maas's visit will focus on the "current escalation in the Middle East and the international efforts to end the violence."
Maas will also meet with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and President Reuven Rivlin and will go to Ramallah to meet Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh. He will return to Germany that day.
The Czech and Slovak Foreign Ministries did not release a statement about the planned visit. 
Korčok similarly said his country "strongly condemns" the rocket fire from Gaza and supported Israel's right to defend itself, but called for "an immediate de-escalation and the exercise of maximum restraint."
Greek Foreign Ministry Nikos Dendias visited Israel on Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, the EU's Foreign Affairs Council did not reach a joint statement on the ongoing fighting between Israel and terrorist groups in Gaza.
EU High Representative Josep Borrell gave a statement of his own soon after the meeting, which he said represented the general thrust of what had been discussed. It included a call for ceasefire and a condemnation of Hamas rockets, as well as the high number of civilian casualties, and a call for Israel to use "proportionate" force and respect international law.
Hungary vetoed an official statement, which must be made by consensus, because of its implied criticism of Israel, while other countries, like Ireland, felt it did not go far enough and called to take active steps against Israel.
Some countries' representatives lamented that the EU continues to send aid money into Gaza without knowing where it ends up and without having any influence on Hamas, KAN reported.


Tags Gaza Hamas germany czech republic Israeli Palestinian Conflict slovakia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Freedom of the press must be protected - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
5

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by