Coronavirus: Green Pass, Purple Standard restrictions to be removed

“Israel is going back to normal!” Health Ministry Yuli Edelstein said.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 23, 2021 20:10
Patrons at a restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel. March 7, 2021. (photo credit: RAYMOND CRYSTAL/THE MEDIA LINE)
Patrons at a restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel. March 7, 2021.
(photo credit: RAYMOND CRYSTAL/THE MEDIA LINE)
Israel will lift almost all the remaining coronavirus restrictions starting from June 1, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday night, as the number of active cases in the countries dropped to 500, compared to 88,000 at the peak of the pandemic.
In light of the significant drop in morbidity, Health Ministry Yuli Edelstein said that the ministry would not seek to renew the regulations which requires businesses and venues to operate either under the Green Pass or the Purple Standard systems, which are due to expire on May 31.
The question of whether to eliminate the obligation to wear a mask indoors is currently debated by relevant experts and officials and a decision is expected in the next few days or weeks.
“Israel is going back to normal!” Health Ministry Yuli Edelstein said. “Less than half a year ago we started the vaccination campaign. Thanks to the excellent work of the health system - health funds, hospitals, MDA, Magen Israel and employees of the Ministry of Health - and thanks to the amazing mobilization of Israeli citizens, we have carried out the best vaccination campaign in the world.”
“All along, the Health Ministry has formulated an outline for a gradual and careful opening of the economy, which has allowed to maintain a low morbidity data over time. Now to my delight it is possible from a health point of view to eliminate the need for a green pass and the limitations of the purple ribbon. The economy and the citizens of Israel will receive extra air to breathe.”
Edelstein warned that if the authorities will continue to monitor the situation and if the morbidity raises again, it will be needed to go back and reintroduce restrictions.
The restrictions regarding the airport and traveling are going to remain in place and Edelstein called on Israelis to avoid traveling to countries with high morbidity.


Tags Yuli Edelstein Health Ministry Coronavirus Green Passport
