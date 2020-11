Anar Ottolenghi, 34, a resident of Moshav Telalim in the South, was inoculated with the vaccine candidate at Hadassah on Sunday morning.

Ottolenghi had not experienced any symptoms or side effects from the vaccine as of Monday morning. He will be released to his home later on Monday.

