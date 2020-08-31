Hamas announces ceasefire agreement reached with Israel

Hamas announced on Monday evening that an agreement has been reached with Israel to end the escalations in Gaza. Israeli security officials confirmed the report, according to Walla! news, and stated that "we will wait to see the reality" of the understanding.The agreement, according to Hamas, was reached through the Qatari envoy who had mediated.Escalations in Gaza and the periphery have been ongoing throughout the was weeks, with numerous fires started every day within Gaza border communities due to incendiary balloons. On Monday, 15 fires were ignited due to incendiary balloons.Earlier on Monday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj.-Gen Kamil Abu Rokon and the IDF’s Military Advocate General Brig.Gen. Sharon Afek.This is a developing story.
