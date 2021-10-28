Hamas condemns six Gazans to death for cooperating with Israel

Hamas condemned six people to death on Thursday for cooperating with Israel, the military judiciary in the Gaza Strip announced on Thursday.

Additional sentences were issued as well varying between life in prison and hard labor, as well as one acquittal due to lack of evidence.

Two of the people sentenced to death, a 58-year-old Gazan and a 57-year-old resident of Khan Younis, have evaded the authorities in the Gaza Strip, according to the military judiciary.

Earlier this month, the military judiciary announced that two Palestinians were sentenced to death by hanging and another two were sentenced to hard labor on charges of collaborating with Israel.

According to the Palestinian Safa news agency, any collaborator who surrenders willingly to the authorities in Gaza will benefit from an easing of trial procedures.