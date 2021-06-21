The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hamas head Sinwar says no progress on ceasefire after meeting UN envoy

Hamas talks with the UN held Monday failed, its Gaza leader told reporters as he rejected Israeli provocations.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 21, 2021 15:47
Hamas leader Yehya Al-Sinwar speaks to the media following a meeting with U.N. mediators, in Gaza City June 21, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Hamas talks with the United Nations held Monday failed, its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar told reporters as he rejected Israeli provocations and that a meeting of all Palestinian factions would be held later in the day.
"We have informed the United Nations that we will not accept the occupation's provocation. Our meetings with them [the UN] were negative. They were not positive at all," Sinwar said.  
"There are no indications that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza will be solved," he said.
"The occupation is continuing with its policies against Gaza and the prisoners and it is trying to black mail the Palestinian resistance," he said.
"Hamas will hold a meeting of the leaders of all the Palestinian factions in the coming hours to decide on their next step in wake of the failure of the meeting," he said.
His comments came as tension remains high on the Israel's southern border with Gaza despite Egyptian and United Nations efforts to broker a formal cease fire arrangement to halt Hamas rocket attacks. Even the terms of an informal agreement to prevent a renewal of last month's 11-day war have not been worked out.
On Sunday Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, "our patience is running out. We will not tolerate violence."
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, "We are working to bring about long-term quiet, to strengthen the moderate forces in the region, chiefly the Palestinian Authority."
They spoke at an event marking seven years since the start of the 2014 Gaza war.
Both men pledged to secure the release from Hamas of the remains of two soldiers killed in the war and to ensure the return of two civilians held captive in Gaza.
 
Among the outstanding issues between Israel and Hamas are Israeli restrictions at the two land crossings into Gaza, both of which mostly closed during last month's war. The pedestrian crossing at Erez has been reopened but the commercial once at Kerem Shalom has been closed to exports.
On Monday the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories allowed for a small amount of agricultural exports to leave Gaza.
"This civilian measure, which was approved by the political echelon, is conditional upon the preservation of security stability," COGAT said.


